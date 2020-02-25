Mazzy Star co-founder and guitarist David Roback dies at 61

David Roback, best known as co-founder of the influential Los Angeles alternative rock band Mazzy Star, has died, a publicist for the group announced Tuesday. He was 61.

No cause or date of death were immediately given.

Roback and Hope Sandoval formed Mazzy Star in Santa Monica in 1989 after another group he had co-founded, Opal, broke apart. Mazzy Star’s biggest mainstream hit was 1994’s “Fade Into You,” which hit No. 44 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and No. 3 on its Modern Rock chart.

That song has since become a dreamy anthem of that era, appearing in the soundtracks for TV shows such as “Ray Donovan” and many others.

A producer, guitarist and keyboardist, Roback played a leading role in the neo-psychedelic revival of the 1980s and ’90s. He also formed Rain Parade, one of the key bands in L.A.'s “paisley underground” scene of the early ’80s.

“I felt like a punk,” he told the L.A. Times’ Robert Hilburn in 1990. “That’s the attitude I identified with. But when I picked up the guitar and started playing it, the music didn’t come out sounding punk. It was something else...”

In 1993, Roback explained the appeal of Mazzy Star’s cosmic music to The Times.

“So much about music is overdetermined by television and what people write and say about it,” he said. “You have to leave something to people’s imagination, so they feel they can participate. Music is music. We don’t want to be part of that over-determination. We feel you should be able to shut your eyes and listen to it.”