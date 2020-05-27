Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Obituaries

Larry Kramer, ‘Normal Heart’ playwright and AIDS activist, dies at 84

Larry Kramer
Playwright Larry Kramer is shown in 2015 after the publication of his last major project, the novel “The American People.”
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By David Colkerwriter  
May 27, 2020
9:22 AM
Activist and playwright Larry Kramer, whose acclaimed 1985 drama “The Normal Heart” about the early years of the AIDS crisis was an angry indictment of inaction by government and medical officials, died Wednesday in Manhattan, his publisher Sarita Varma said. He was 84.

Kramer, whose raging, highly personal attacks in his writings and at public gatherings helped bring attention to the crisis but also cost him many friends and allies, had a resurgence of popularity in recent years.

“The Normal Heart” won three Tonys when it finally made it to Broadway in 2011, and critics raved about a 2014 HBO film adaptation scripted by Kramer and directed by Ryan Murphy.

‘Larry Kramer in Love & Anger’
Larry Kramer speaking at the annual Gay and Lesbian Town Meeting in Boston in June 1987. 
(Ellen Shub / HBO)
His accomplishments as an AIDS and gay activist were touted, even by former targets of his animosity, such as researcher and federal medical official Anthony Fauci, who said Kramer’s activism had “helped change medicine in this country.”

Kramer’s last major project was the novel “The American People,” rooted in the history of gay people in the U.S. After several delays, volume one running nearly 800 pages, was published in April of 2015.

A full obituary will appear at latimes.com/obits.

David Colker
David Colker previously wrote and edited obituaries – a beat perhaps foreshadowed by being on the Timothy Leary death watch in 1996 when he took the assignment so seriously he was at Leary’s bedside when he died. He left The Times in 2015. 
