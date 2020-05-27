Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Celebrities mourn Larry Kramer: His ‘rage helped lift us out of invisibility’

‘Larry Kramer in Love & Anger’
Larry Kramer speaking at a Boston Gay Town Meeting in June 1987. 
(Ellen Shub / HBO)
By Tracy Brown Digital Editor 
May 27, 2020
11:55 AM
Impassioned activist and playwright Larry Kramer is being remembered as a fighter whose refusal to be silent helped save lives.

As news of Kramer’s death spread on Wednesday, celebrities and other public figures shared tributes and remembrances across social media about “The Normal Heart” writer’s legacy as a fiery advocate and pioneering AIDS activist. He co-founded the Gay Men’s Health Crisis as well as ACT UP in the 1980s.

“I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration, and love for you,” wrote actor Matt Bomer, who starred in the 2014 TV adaptation of “The Normal Heart,” in his Instagram tribute. “Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives.”

“When so much of the world refused to see any value in our beating hearts, Larry Kramer’s rage helped lift us out of invisibility,” tweeted writer Dustin Lance Black. “Today, our movement has lost one of its greatest fighters.”

More tributes to Kramer below.

Tracy Brown
