Obituaries

Photos | Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda through the years

Tommy Lasorda at Dodger Stadium in 1982.
(George Rose / Los Angeles Times)
By Times Photography Staff
Tommy Lasorda, longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 93.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers’ Game 6, championship-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 27. He was admitted to the hospital in November and was released earlier this week.

The former Dodgers manager remained a fixture at games after retiring in 1996 and still held an official title within the organization: special advisor to the chairman. The 2020 season was his 70th with the club, dating back to his time as a pitcher in the 1950s.

Tom Niedenfuer pours champagne on Tommy Lasorda after Dodgers won 1981 National League Division Series against Houston.
Pitcher Tom Niedenfuer douses manager Tommy Lasorda with champagne in the Dodger Stadium clubhouse after Los Angeles won the 1981 National League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)
Manager Tommy Lasorda and the Dodgers celebrate winning the National League West title on Sept. 30, 1983.
Manager Tommy Lasorda is at the head of the pack as the Dodgers celebrate winning the National League West title in 1983.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)
Tommy Lasorda (2) and the Dodgers mob Kirk Gibson (23) after Gibson's walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Tommy Lasorda (2) and the Dodgers congratulate Kirk Gibson (23) after Gibson hit the walk-off home run to defeat the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
(Sporting News)
Tommy Lasorda, center, and the rest of the Dodgers run onto the field to celebrate their 1988 World Series victory.
Tommy Lasorda, center, and the rest of the Dodgers run onto the field after winning the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics. Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series titles as manager.
(Los Angeles Times)
Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, and team vice president Fred Claire and lift the 1988 championship trophy.
Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, and team vice president Fred Claire and lift the championship trophy after the Dodgers won the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s.
(Associated Press)
Tommy Lasorda celebrates the Dodgers' 1988 World Series victory from a stretch limousine in Los Angeles.
(Associated Press)
Tommy Lasorda is sandwiched between umpire Charlie Williams and Dodgers' Mike Scioscia arguing a call in 1987 in Pittsburgh.
Tommy Lasorda is sandwiched between umpire Charlie Williams and Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia while arguing a call during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1987 in Pittsburgh.
(George Gojkovich / Getty Images)
Tommy Lasorda jokingly shows pitcher Fernando Valenzuela how to hold a baseball in March 1983.
(Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)
Tommy Lasorda hugs Steve Yeager after Yeager hit a home run in Game 5 of the 1981 World Series against the New York Yankees
Tommy Lasorda hugs Steve Yeager after Yeager hit a home run in Game 5 of the 1981 World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won the game and went on to win Lasorda’s first World Series title as manager.
(Bruce Bennett / Getty Images )
Tommy Lasorda runs with players Davey Lopes, left, and Bill Russell at spring training in Vero Beach, Fla., in 1981.
Tommy Lasorda runs with Dodgers players Davey Lopes, left, and Bill Russell at the team’s spring training camp in Vero Beach, Fla., in 1981.
(Associated Press)
Tommy Lasorda and his wife, Jo, during introductions at Family Night at Dodger Stadium in 1987.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
From left, Steve Sax, Jerry Reuss, Tommy Lasorda and Orel Hershiser share some Chinese and Italian food on Oct. 3, 1985.
Joining Tommy Lasorda for some Chinese and Italian food are, from left, second baseman Steve Sax and pitchers Jerry Reuss and Orel Hershiser on Oct. 3, 1985.
(Larry Bessel / Los Angeles Times)
Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and World Series hero Kirk Gibson at an old-timers game in 2018.
At an old-timers game in May 2018 at Dodger Stadium, former manager Tommy Lasorda tests a bat belonging to Kirk Gibson, right.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Then-Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, right, talks with Tommy Lasorda during Dodgers spring training in in March 2010.
Then-Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, right, talks with Tommy Lasorda during Dodgers spring training in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2010.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Tommy Lasorda shares a tender moment with catcher Mike Piazza before the Dodgers retired Lasorda's jersey on Aug. 15, 1997.
Tommy Lasorda shares a moment with catcher Mike Piazza at the top of the dugout steps before the Dodgers retired Lasorda’s jersey on Aug. 15, 1997.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hugs Tommy Lasorda during spring training in February 2014.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
In 2013, Lakers star Kobe Bryant, left, joins Tommy Lasorda at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees
In 2013, Lakers star Kobe Bryant joins Tommy Lasorda at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium.
(Jill Weisledero / Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers executive Magic Johnson sits with Tommy Lasorda at a 2016 playoff game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs
Dodgers executive Magic Johnson and Tommy Lasorda enjoy a National League Championship Series game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs on Oct. 18, 2016.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Don Newcombe, from left, Dave Roberts, Tommy Lasorda and Maury Wills at Dodger Stadium in 2016
Dodgers greats Don Newcombe, left, and Maury Wills, right, with new Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, second from left, and Tommy Lasorda at Dodger Stadium in 2016.
(Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)
Tommy Lasorda and Orel Hershiser hug after each threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the 2017 World Series
Tommy Lasorda and Orel Hershiser, right, hug after each threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who played for Tommy Lasorda with the Dodgers, gives him a hug before a 2018 exhibition game.
Angels manager Mike Scioscia, left, who played for Tommy Lasorda with the Dodgers for many years, gives his old skipper a hug before a 2018 exhibition game.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Tommy Lasorda acknowledges the crowd at Dodger Stadium as his number is retired in 1997
Tommy Lasorda acknowledges the crowd at Dodger Stadium as his number is retired by the team during a pregame ceremony in August 1997.
(Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times)
Joe Torre, right, talks with Tommy Lasorda at the team's Vero Beach, Fla., training camp in 2018.
Joe Torre, right, in his first spring as new Dodgers manager in 2008, talks with Tommy Lasorda at the team’s Vero Beach, Fla., training camp.
(Jon Soohoo / Los Angeles Dodgers)
Dodgers' Kiké Hernández, right, celebrates with Tommy Lasorda after the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 NLCS
The Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández, right, celebrates with Tommy Lasorda after the Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 National League Championship Series.
(Tannen Maury / European Pressphoto Agency)

Times Photography Staff

The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory.

