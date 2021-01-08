Photos | Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda through the years

Tommy Lasorda , longtime manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has died. He was 93.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers’ Game 6, championship-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 27. He was admitted to the hospital in November and was released earlier this week.

The former Dodgers manager remained a fixture at games after retiring in 1996 and still held an official title within the organization: special advisor to the chairman. The 2020 season was his 70th with the club , dating back to his time as a pitcher in the 1950s.

Pitcher Tom Niedenfuer douses manager Tommy Lasorda with champagne in the Dodger Stadium clubhouse after Los Angeles won the 1981 National League Division Series against the Houston Astros. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)

Manager Tommy Lasorda is at the head of the pack as the Dodgers celebrate winning the National League West title in 1983. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Los Angeles Times)

Tommy Lasorda (2) and the Dodgers congratulate Kirk Gibson (23) after Gibson hit the walk-off home run to defeat the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Sporting News)

Tommy Lasorda, center, and the rest of the Dodgers run onto the field after winning the 1988 World Series against the Oakland Athletics. Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series titles as manager. (Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, right, and team vice president Fred Claire and lift the championship trophy after the Dodgers won the 1988 World Series against the Oakland A’s. (Associated Press)

Tommy Lasorda celebrates the Dodgers’ 1988 World Series victory from a stretch limousine in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

Tommy Lasorda is sandwiched between umpire Charlie Williams and Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia while arguing a call during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1987 in Pittsburgh. (George Gojkovich / Getty Images)

Tommy Lasorda jokingly shows pitcher Fernando Valenzuela how to hold a baseball in March 1983. (Joe Kennedy / Los Angeles Times)

Tommy Lasorda hugs Steve Yeager after Yeager hit a home run in Game 5 of the 1981 World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers won the game and went on to win Lasorda’s first World Series title as manager. (Bruce Bennett / Getty Images )

Tommy Lasorda runs with Dodgers players Davey Lopes, left, and Bill Russell at the team’s spring training camp in Vero Beach, Fla., in 1981. (Associated Press)

Tommy Lasorda and his wife, Jo, during introductions at Family Night at Dodger Stadium in 1987. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Joining Tommy Lasorda for some Chinese and Italian food are, from left, second baseman Steve Sax and pitchers Jerry Reuss and Orel Hershiser on Oct. 3, 1985. (Larry Bessel / Los Angeles Times)

At an old-timers game in May 2018 at Dodger Stadium, former manager Tommy Lasorda tests a bat belonging to Kirk Gibson, right. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Then-Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, right, talks with Tommy Lasorda during Dodgers spring training in Glendale, Ariz., in March 2010. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Tommy Lasorda shares a moment with catcher Mike Piazza at the top of the dugout steps before the Dodgers retired Lasorda’s jersey on Aug. 15, 1997. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig hugs Tommy Lasorda during spring training in February 2014. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In 2013, Lakers star Kobe Bryant joins Tommy Lasorda at a game between the Dodgers and the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. (Jill Weisledero / Los Angeles Dodgers)

Dodgers executive Magic Johnson and Tommy Lasorda enjoy a National League Championship Series game between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs on Oct. 18, 2016. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers greats Don Newcombe, left, and Maury Wills, right, with new Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, second from left, and Tommy Lasorda at Dodger Stadium in 2016. (Victor Decolongon / Getty Images)

Tommy Lasorda and Orel Hershiser, right, hug after each threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 6 of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Angels manager Mike Scioscia, left, who played for Tommy Lasorda with the Dodgers for many years, gives his old skipper a hug before a 2018 exhibition game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Tommy Lasorda acknowledges the crowd at Dodger Stadium as his number is retired by the team during a pregame ceremony in August 1997. (Vince Compagnone / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Torre, right, in his first spring as new Dodgers manager in 2008, talks with Tommy Lasorda at the team’s Vero Beach, Fla., training camp. (Jon Soohoo / Los Angeles Dodgers)