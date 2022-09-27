Community Action Partnership of Orange County Provides Hope for the Holidays for Families in Need

The OC Food Bank, a program of Community Action Partnership of Orange County, supports thousands of families facing food insecurity, but inflation and other rising costs are only making matters worse.

Last year, the OC Food Bank distributed 43 million pounds of food – the second largest amount in the organization’s history, behind only 2020.

This holiday season families are still struggling to keep food on their table and their basic needs met. By supporting Community Action Partnership of Orange County and its OC Food Bank, you will ensure that we can help provide O.C. families with food, diapers, utility assistance and more. Our programs also help strengthen families, ensuring that they have the tools they need to not just survive but thrive.

Our mission is to end and prevent poverty by providing the resources people need when they need them.

Your generosity helps us meet that mission, and your support is needed more than ever. You can help families like Maria and Sherie (pseudonym).

Five years ago, Maria became the guardian for her granddaughter Sherie after her mother lost her battle with cancer. Maria, unable to work due to her own medical condition, has faced financial hardship as she struggles to cope with the loss of her daughter while also supporting her granddaughter. Maria was able to find support and help thanks to Community Action Partnership of Orange County. She visited our Anaheim Independencia Family Resource Center and was able to benefit from family counseling and support for food and household items. Sherie was also able to receive a brand-new backpack and school supplies for the school year. Maria shares that she is thankful that she was able to find community at Anaheim Independencia and a place where she can reach out for help when she needs it.

This would not be possible without your support. When you contribute to our programs, you are helping us create a circle of hope and a community that provides compassion as well as the resources that families need to get by. As we approach the holiday season, please consider making a meaningful charitable donation that will help us provide food and other supportive services. Whether you join our Adopt a Family campaign, host a Virtual Food Drive, donate food or make a charitable contribution, you will provide hope for our O.C. neighbors this holiday season.

