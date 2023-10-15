OC Computer Engineering Grads Design Assistive Glasses for People with Visual Impairments

To help people with visual impairments gain more independence, Cal State Fullerton computer engineering students developed assistive glasses, a hands-free wearable technology device.

The glasses can help people with visual impairments detect and identify of ten-used objects – something a guide dog cannot always do.

These glasses use smart technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice recognition and a bone conduction amplify noise by vibrating directly on the bones.

Class of 2023 graduates Jeremy Chang, Abel Desoto and Rodney Nobles worked closely with Juanita Herrera, lead assistive technology advocate at the Dayle McIntosh Center for the Disabled in Anaheim to develop the prototype. She was born with congenital glaucoma and gradually lost her eyesight.

The project emerged as part of an ongoing partnership between Sagil James, associate professor of mechanical engineering, and the Dayle McIntosh Center.

Kiran George, professor of computer engineering and faculty adviser for the project, said the students’ involvement in creating projects enriches their personal growth, skill development and social impact to foster a more inclusive society.

“Students bring fresh perspectives and ideas to help individuals with disabilities, which can lead to innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and groundbreaking solutions,” said George. “Students embrace failure as a learning opportunity, which allows them to make iterative improvements to their designs.”

