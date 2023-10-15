Orange County Crops Yield $86.4 Million

The Orange County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office has released its 2022 Crop Report, which highlights an agricultural industry production value of $86,378,000 throughout the county.

According to 2022 data, the nursery industry contributed to 49% of the county’s total agricultural income. The values represented in this report reflect the gross value of agricultural commodities grown in Orange County and not the costs associated with production, labor, harvesting and preparation for market.

As noted in the report, inclement wind events caused damage to tree fruit crops, and drought conditions provided poor grazing opportunities for livestock producers. With rising inflation forcing customers to cut back on discretionary spending, many nursery stock growers reported slower sales after the late summer months.

“The agricultural production value in 2022 represents a decrease of 8.9% from 2021, yet agriculture remains a major driver for Orange County’s economy,” said Jose Arriaga, agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures with the County of Orange.

“What we have seen are growers shifting their inventories to pursue highvalue commodities and diversifying their consumer base by aggressively expanding into online sales, social media and direct marketing strategies.”

Highlights of the 2022 Orange County Crop Report include:

• Single crop with the highest total value in dollars: strawberries

• Crop utilizing the greatest acreage: avocados

• Crop with the largest harvest (in tons): bell peppers

• Largest increase from 2021: sweet corn

• Number of Federal Phytosanitary Certificates issued for shipments of plant products to international trading partners: 495

The report also highlights Orange County’s livestock and apiary (bees/ beehives) production and an overview of pests that are harmful to the agricultural industry, such as the Oriental fruit fly. The data in the crop report was developed in collaboration with the nursery industry, ranchers, farmers and Future Farmers of America education programs that represent the agricultural industry in Orange County.

Orange County’s Agricultural Commissioner/ Sealer of Weights and Measures Office promotes environmental quality, protects consumers and sustains business competitiveness through education, regulation and regional programs.

