Susan M. Natland of Knobbe Martens Appointed Co-Chair of INTA 2023 Presidental Task Force

An intellectual Property law concept to protect against creative copyright infringement inside a lit lightbulb on a black background. (Duncan Andison/Duncan Andison - stock.adobe.com)

Irvine-headquartered Knobbe Martens recently announced that partner Susan Natland has been named co-chair of the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) 2023 Presidential Task Force.

Speaking earlier this year about the launch of the Task Force, INTA President Jomarie Fredericks stated, “The idea is that we want to unlock IP to make it more accessible to everyone. Awareness and understanding of IP among consumers can and should be better.”

The goal of the Presidential Task Force will be to engage with journalists and the media more broadly to communicate how and why intellectual property transcends legal issues, which is something that is important to the general public.

Commenting on her appointment as co-chair of the Task Force, Natland said, “The more consumers and the media understand the value that IP brings to the economy, consumers and the community, the less likely brands will be misused. I am looking forward to serving in this role and helping communicate this exciting, and important, message.”

Nat land serves as co-chair of Knobbe Martens’ Trademark and Brand Protection Group. In addition to this and past roles on INTA Presidential Task Forces, she has served as chair of INTA’s Enforcement Committee. Natland has also been active in other facets of the IP community, including serving as the immediate past chair of the USPTO Trademark Public Advisory Committee (TPAC).

Founded in Orange County, Knobbe Martens is a highly respected intellectual property law firm, offering all aspects of intellectual property and technology law. The firm’s litigation group handles cases throughout the U.S. and coordinates strategy for disputes worldwide. Founded in 1962, the firm has about 300 lawyers and scientists based in offices located in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C. Knobbe Martens serves a diverse international client base, from multinational corporations to emerging businesses of all stages.

