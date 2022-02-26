Teaching Black history is teaching the truth. Moves to censor educators worry him
Irvin Davis has been a history and government teacher at Dorsey High School in Los Angeles for 32 years. Black history, as part of American history, is in his lesson plans. While he works in a supportive environment, he knows teachers in other parts of the country are facing political efforts to sanitize the past and limit what they can discuss with students when it comes to African American history.
Click here to read Irvin Davis’ letter to the editor. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/letters.
