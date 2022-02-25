An L.A. Unified teacher on Black History Month: ‘It is a time to love being Black ‘

To the editor: Black History Month is a time for pride, reflection and goal setting. Black History Month is a time to research, explore and appreciate our culture and our heritage as Black people.

As a teacher and coach at Dorsey High in the Los Angeles Unified School District, I think of Black History Month as a time to study and recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Black people in America and throughout the world and gain insight and inspiration. It is a time to use that inspiration to continue to strive for excellence in all that we do and to make our ancestors proud of us.

It is a time to use historical examples to remind ourselves and our youth how to love one another and how to be proud as a people. It is a time to get back to our roots and also a time to plan for our futures.

It is a time to love being Black and to make sure that we are adding a solid layer of bricks to the existing wall that represents our journey, which is called the Black experience in America.

Advertisement

Black History Month is all about love — the love of being Black, the love of our forefathers, the love of ourselves and the love of our future generations.

Irvin L. Davis, Los Angeles

For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/letters.