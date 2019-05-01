Small retailers who sold through Amazon are facing a tax time bomb

In the years leading up to the Wayfair ruling, states across the country and Congress tried again and again to come up with a sales-tax regime for online retailers, to no avail. So out-of-state companies had reason to believe that they were under no obligation to collect taxes from California shoppers. In fact, the state enacted a law in 2011 exempting online retailers from having to collect sales taxes here unless they maintained warehouses or showrooms in the state.