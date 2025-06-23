Letters to the Editor: The Democrats aren’t the ones ‘more concerned with the interests of the few’

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg writes that the Democratic Party is “a mess” because it is “fairly perceived as more concerned with the interests of the few and less concerned with the welfare and rights of the many” ( “Maybe the latest Democratic disarray means they’re coming to their senses,” June 17). He then defines the “few,” at least in part, as the teachers’ and government employees’ unions.

Unfortunately, Goldberg misses the big picture. It’s the Republican Party that consistently gives tax cuts to the rich and the corporations while they pay lip service to the middle class and are openly hostile to the poor. It’s the Republican Party that seems to hate the unions — the economic movement that has most benefited the middle class and the working class. It’s the Republican Party that is hostile to anything that helps consumers and the environment. It’s the Republican Party that wants to dismantle Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, food stamps for children, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Environmental Protection Agency.

Donald Trump conned millions of Americans into believing that he is a populist who is looking out for their interests. The White House’s Department of Government Efficiency cut government funding and services for programs that help the middle class and the poor, and now Trump is seeking tax cuts for the rich and corporations. Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” will do more of the same. It should be obvious that Trump and the Republicans are not concerned with “the welfare and rights of the many.”

Michael Asher, Valley Village