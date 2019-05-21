A billionaire's generous graduation gift should get us all thinking about student debt

As commencement speeches go, this one was definitely not a snoozer. Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith told the Morehouse College graduating class of 396 seniors — to their total surprise — that he and his family would wipe out their student debt. The graduates of the all-male historically black college in Atlanta took a minute to process the announcement of that extraordinary gift before bursting into cheers on Sunday. And beyond the Morehouse campus, whose heart didn’t leap a little at the news of a commencement speech that sent off graduating seniors not just with the standard inspirational words about being your best self (or whatever), but with the peace of mind of knowing that they will start the rest of their lives free of student debt?