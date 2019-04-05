Brunei’s law allowing gays to be stoned to death is a human rights disaster

While the sultan is one of the richest men in the world and may not care if his hotels lose money, he seems to care about his country’s reputation in the U.S. and abroad. In 2013, when Brunei first announced that it had plans to implement stoning and amputations, the news was met with opposition from around the world. Hollywood in particular snubbed the Beverly Hills Hotel and bookings dropped off noticeably. Brunei then delayed the phased-in implementation of the law, which Human Rights Watch suggests was in response to the outcry.