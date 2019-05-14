Trump's tit-for-tat trade war with China escalates again

Nevertheless, Trump has continued to make nonsensical statements about how Americans aren’t being hit by the tariffs on Chinese goods, even as he bragged about how much money the levies were raising for the Treasury. Although the tariffs aim to reduce demand for China’s goods by increasing the cost to buy them, the truth is that tariffs are taxes paid by U.S. importers, who pass as much of the cost on to their customers as they can. Like all taxes, they are a drag on the economy.