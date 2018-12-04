California needs one single-use plastic law to rule them all

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to give its final blessing this week to a sweeping ordinance that will prohibit some 1,300 restaurants and other food vendors in the unincorporated portions of the county from automatically handing out plastic straws or coffee stirrers with to-go beverages. Beginning Jan. 3, employees at any business that sells food will have to ask customers if they want a straw before giving them one. Even self-serve straw dispensers will be a no-no, unless the straws they are packing are made of paper or another biodegradable substance.