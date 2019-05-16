Gun storage laws save lives, so why don't we have more of them?

Frustratingly, only one state — Massachusetts — has a law requiring that all firearms be locked or safely stored when not in use, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. California, one of 10 states with more limited storage laws, requires firearms owners to keep guns locked up or safely stored if they know children will be present, and requires that trigger locks be sold with firearms unless the buyer provides proof that he owns a gun safe. Note that it doesn’t require the owner to actually use them. Los Angeles adheres to a tougher standard, requiring all guns in the home be secured unless they are within immediate reach of the owner. Nationwide, the vast majority of states leave the decision on whether to store firearms safely up to the gun owner. And as studies show, that’s dangerous. The Violence Policy Center has reported that states with the toughest gun laws also tend to have lower rates of gun ownership and lower rates of gun deaths. Easy access to firearms is a significant part of our current state of our national carnage.