Hong Kong tests the limits of protest

Hong Kong has seen several waves of mass protests in the 22 years since its British rulers relinquished control to the Chinese government, yet most of those outbursts have been marked by a healthy dose of restraint. Residents demonstrated in 2003 and 2012 against bills that were perceived as efforts to extend Beijing’s power over the semiautonomous territory; they declared victory and stood down after the proposed legislation was withdrawn. The 2014 sit-ins known as the umbrella revolution — in which demonstrators demanded democratic elections — pushed a (nonviolent) step further, winding down in failure only after the arrest and imprisonment of several activists.