Don't let the window close on a Yucca Mountain nuclear waste storage deal

And storing waste in a desolate, dry and stable site in the Sierras is considerably safer than stacking up canisters of spent rods on the beach in seismically sensitive, wildfire-prone Southern California in an era of rising sea levels. One accident at that spot could cause incalculable damage to the environment and to the major population centers to the north and south. And even with redundant safety measures, things can go wrong; accidents happen. Earlier this year workers at San Onofre found a loose bolt inside one of newly designed canisters being used to store radioactive materials. That one was fixed while it was still empty, but the plant had already filled other new canisters. There’s no way to know if those filled containers might be structurally unsound. We just have to hope there’s no reason to find out.