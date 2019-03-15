Allow teenagers to protect themselves from their anti-vaxx parents

It’s a reasonable question here — and everywhere — as measles cases continue to surge globally and in the U.S., and faith in vaccinations has eroded to the point that the World Health Organization listed vaccine skepticism as one of the biggest threats to human health in 2019. It’s one thing to allow parents to make healthcare decisions, even bad ones, for their babies and toddlers who can’t make rational choices for themselves. It’s another thing entirely to deny scientifically proven treatment to worried high school students who have followed the news and fully understand what their parents do not: that the recommended childhood immunizations are perfectly safe and not having received one puts them at risk of contracting highly contagious and serious diseases that can lead to lifelong health complications or even death.