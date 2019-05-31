A court decision letting homeless people keep all their belongings helps no one

Los Angeles is a city that has not been able to house all its homeless residents. Instead it settles with them. It’s cruel to prevent people with no home and no access to shelter beds from sleeping on the sidewalk at night, so that has been allowed as the result of the 2007 Jones settlement. It’s wrong to take away people’s valuables simply because they have no other place to put them, so that led to the new Mitchell settlement. So, now we have a downtown teeming with homeless encampments and nowhere near enough housing. Both of those things have to change.