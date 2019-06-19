Break up the L.A. County Probation Department

Youth crime did rise, although not on the predicted scale. And then it dropped — precipitously. It is still dropping. Counties have shrunk their caseloads, but not their budgets or their payrolls. Casting about for relevance in a changing world, L.A. County’s Probation Department invested heavily in school-based probation, a program that allows officers to identify students they deem to be at risk, even if it’s just because of poor schoolwork. With the families’ permission — and without any previous justice system contact and without any referral by a court — the students are then assigned probation officers when they should instead be seeing teachers, tutors and guidance counselors.