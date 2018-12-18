Russian interference in the election was worse than we thought

The reports, based on data provided by Facebook, Twitter and other companies exploited by the IRA, contain several arresting details about the way the Russians leveraged popular internet services. It was already known that Russian disinformation flowed freely on Facebook, but the New Knowledge report notes that Instagram, a social media app where people share and comment on photos, was even more useful to the Russians. Its authors write: “Our assessment is that Instagram is likely to be a key battleground on an ongoing basis.”