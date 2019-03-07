All those scooters everywhere? That’s a good thing

Motorized scooters are a relatively new mode of transportation, and there are lots of inexperienced riders, who may underestimate the risk and overestimate their ability to ride safely. There were quite a few more scooter-related injuries (249) than bike (195) or pedestrian (181) injuries seen at local emergency rooms on the Westside, according to UCLA researchers, who conducted the first limited analysis of scooter injuries. They also found that riders rarely wore helmets and that a significant number of injured riders were younger than 18 — which is the minimum age for renting an electric scooter.