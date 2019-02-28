The Supreme Court shouldn’t bless a giant cross on public property

A decision to “grandfather in” the Peace Cross just because it’s been around for a long time would be disappointing. Even worse would be a ruling that used this case to loosen standards for judging all religious displays on public property. That’s essentially what a lawyer for the American Legion asked the court to do, suggesting to the court that such displays are unconstitutional only if they “coerce” onlookers to participate in a religious observance. The right question for the court is whether a religious symbol on public property endorses one religion over others. The Peace Cross clearly does.