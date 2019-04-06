A teacher took a topless selfie and her students got hold of it. Should she be fired?

Lauren Miranda, a math teacher at a middle school on Long Island, is now suing the school district that fired her after school officials found a student with a topless photo of her. It’s unclear exactly how it happened; Miranda said the only person she had sent it to was a male teacher she was dating. A letter from the district, obtained by the New York Times, leaves it unclear how the student got the photo, saying Miranda had “caused, allowed, or otherwise made it possible” for the photo to fall into the student’s hands, and that she “failed to take adequate precautionary measures” to keep that from happening.