Trump’s newest asylum policy has the seed of a good idea buried amid bad ones

Trump’s proposal to make asylum seekers pay an application fee runs counter to the notion of offering sanctuary to the desperate. Making people pay to exercise their right to seek help is cruel, and probably would lead to fewer applications by the poor, no matter how deserving they might be. It’s not much of an asylum system if it helps only those with money. Trump also wants to charge migrants fees to process applications for work permits, which would disadvantage those most desperate for the work. And he wants to bar work permits for asylum seekers who cross the border without permission between ports of entry, even though federal law allows anyone to enter the country anywhere and apply for asylum.