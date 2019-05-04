Taxpayers footed a $1,000 bar tab at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago. That’s just for starters

There’s no way of telling from the few documents the administration has made available how often the president’s aides run up that kind of bar tab, or just how much business the president is steering toward himself. A Government Accountability Office report earlier this year said the government spent $13.6 million on four presidential trips to Mar-a-Lago in February and March 2017, the vast majority of it for transportation, security and other expenses that would have been incurred no matter where the president traveled. But the GAO said it couldn’t get a full reading of the spending because the White House stiff-armed its requests for details on how much it spent on staff travel on those trips.