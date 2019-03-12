Trump’s budget priorities are, unsurprisingly, disheartening

Ordinarily, Trump’s new request for wall funding would be seen as the first step in the usual give-and-take between the White House and Congress. This year, however, it’s freighted with the threat that Trump will simply write himself a check for whatever amount he wants to spend. That’s another reason for congressional Republicans to join Democrats in terminating Trump’s bogus emergency, making it clear to the president that they’re not about to give up Congress’ constitutional power over the purse.