Battle over the census shows the need to rein in executive privilege

The issue here may not rise to the level of the Watergate break-in, but it does involve allegations of impropriety and deceit. The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for internal administration documents and testimony related to the Commerce Department’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Commerce insists that it did so at the request of the Justice Department, which supposedly wanted the information to help it enforce the Voting Rights Act. But critics of the move have unearthed evidence that department officials have been lying, and that the push to add the question started with a Republican consultant who said it would help “Republicans and non-Hispanic white voters” by dampening Latino participation in the census and ultimately diluting their communities’ political power. In other words, it’s not about voting rights — it’s about shifting federal funds and congressional seats away from immigrant-heavy areas.