Sure, study a vacancy tax, but the solution to L.A.’s housing crisis is still to build

To the extent that property owners are intentionally holding units vacant, that is exacerbating an already bad shortage. A vacancy tax or “empty homes penalty” could be a useful tool for the city to push those units onto the market, or to raise money to help fund the construction of more affordable housing. But before moving forward with such a policy, Los Angeles officials need more information about how many units are vacant, why they’re vacant, what kinds of units they are — and how effective the proposed tax would be at changing the situation.