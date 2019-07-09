You Democratic presidential pretenders have had your fun. Now get back to work

“Oh please, you old killjoy, they’re just trying to have some Type A fun,” you might say. “What’s the harm in that?” The harm in that is these people are U.S. senators, not summer campers with a passion project; we’re living in a linchpin time in the United States with a nightmare president hell-bent on curtailing our remaining freedoms and our planet’s remaining protections; we have a Senate dominated by obsequious suck-up Republicans (Hi, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina); and the Democratic senators we do have in there aren’t in there because they’re in the presidential race. The Senate runs during a good chunk of the summer; it’s in session right now and will be ’til Aug. 5. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is no genius, but he is diabolical. (Remember Merrick Garland.)