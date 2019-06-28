Elizabeth Warren stands alone and other takeaways from the Democratic debates

In the debates, Biden worked to sell the idea that he is the next incarnation of Barack Obama. One problem, of course, is that Barack Obama is very much alive and Biden is not Barack Obama, neither in style nor substance. Another is that this is not Barack Obama’s time. Obama first ran before the financial crisis and before Trump, which is to say in a different world. His supporters’ hope became strained by their circumstances and, over time, we observed some of the former president’s failings up close. Obama has a reserve of magic still, but there’s not enough left for someone else to hook a sprig to. Hillary Clinton tried; Obama campaigned for her everywhere in 2016.