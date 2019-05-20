T-Mobile and Sprint finally found FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s price

And that’s problematic. Letting T-Mobile absorb Sprint would reduce the number of national network builders from four to three, and when that sort of shrinkage has happened in other countries, it has led to higher prices and less innovation. The companies, which have promised not to raise prices for three years, argue that the merger will enable them to upgrade to 5G faster, but that’s the sort of assertion that merger-seekers always make. It was, in fact, what would-be merger partners AT&T and T-Mobile asserted eight years ago, when the next-generation-network-du-jour was 4G. The merger was denied, and here we are with four robust 4G networks instead of three.