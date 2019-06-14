Elizabeth Warren just became the ultimate Democratic debate overdog

To switch metaphors from college to pro hoops (and conjure up a comparison I never thought I’d write): Elizabeth Warren appears to be playing the role that LeBron James played before he boarded the Titanic, err, the Lakers. With the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Lebron perennially prospered from extreme NBA conference imbalance, as four or five title contenders ripped each others’ throats out in the Western Conference playoffs while his teams walked over cute but ultimately impotent rivals in the Eastern Conference. In this metaphor, I think Beto is the Brad Stevens Celtics: charming and even impressive at times — just never the talent we thought they’d be.