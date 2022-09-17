Jordan High seniors ask you to take their view of Watts. So they sent the L.A. Times a poem about it
At Jordan High School, Ms. Segura’s 1st period class wanted to speak up for Watts, a “beautiful community in need of recognition, voice and power.” Here they read their poem, “We Are Watts.”
Click here to read the students’ poem and Noemy Segura’s letter. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.
Click here to read the students’ poem and Noemy Segura’s letter. For more videos in our “Hear Me Out” series, visit latimes.com/hearmeout.