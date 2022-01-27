Letters to the Editor: Rick Caruso, the second coming of Richard Riordan or just another billionaire?

To the editor: Hope Warschaw, a political donor and supporter of Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), amusingly drags former President Trump into the mayoral contest by attempting to draw a comparison with Rick Caruso to argue that businesspeople are somehow not qualified to run government. (“Does L.A. want a billionaire mayor? Rick Caruso is trying to find out,” Jan. 23)

As former Speaker of the House Tip O’Neil famously said, “All politics is local,” and one suspects that many voters would gladly return Los Angeles to the type of government we enjoyed during Richard Riordan’s tenure as mayor.

Kip Dellinger, Santa Monica

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Why on earth would anyone vote for Caruso for mayor?

As a member of the USC Board of Trustees and, since 2018, its chairman, he and other university leaders failed the women of USC by not properly investigating the campus gynecologist who had been accused by multiple patients of inappropriate conduct and sexual abuse; by agreeing to grant former campus President C.L. Max Nikias emeritus status; and by failing to promptly investigate allegations of rape on fraternity row.

I used to be a proud Trojan, but not anymore.

Dana Waters, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Your article on Caruso’s possible mayoral ambitions concluded with a quote comparing his winning to putting a fox in control of the henhouse.

If a fox were as morally grounded and politically savvy as Caruso seems to be, bring him on.

Anne Pomeroy, Pacific Palisades

..

To the editor: I don’t care if Caruso runs for mayor as a Republican, independent or a Democrat. I will never vote for someone who gave financial assistance to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) or Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Rebecca Constantino, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have a question for Caruso (and any other business leader) who wants to run for political office.

Why do you want to become mayor, governor or senator after you have been king? The job qualifications are not exactly the same.

Paul Hunt, Sierra Madre