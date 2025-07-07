Letters to the Editor: When it comes to trans rights, some Americans need to remember the Golden Rule

To the editor: How in the world would a trans person negatively impact my life ( “What trans people need now,” July 2)? How would an undocumented immigrant? It’s crazy to me that people forget the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That’s something a little child can understand and agree with. Would you want someone else to control your life and tell you what to do? No? So why do so many people think it’s their place?

We recognize that we can’t go around punching other people in the face because that would harm them; it’s wrong. So why do many people support policies that objectively harm others? Is it this country’s famed individualism that has congealed into a narcissistic selfishness or solipsism that views other people as less than, as inferior to me? Whatever it is, it’s very immoral — and very dumb, because logically, the tables could be turned quite easily and you could bear the brunt of someone else’s cruelty.

Zareh Delanchian, Tujunga