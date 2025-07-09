Letters to the Editor: Kudos to the Republicans who faced down Trump — and shame on those who haven’t

To the editor: Because of President Trump, it will be difficult for me to ever use the words “Republican” and “courage” in the same sentence ever again ( “How Trump is purging and purifying the GOP,” July 7). I disagree with Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on a number of issues, but I admire their courage in facing down Trump. I will never understand why Mike Johnson, Marco Rubio and other Trump sycophants can’t see what is so clear to so many of us: Trump is a coward, a bully and a narcissist. While still in Congress, Cheney said it perfectly when she told her fellow Republicans: “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Dan Cunha, Anaheim