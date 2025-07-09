Advertisement
Letters to the Editor: Kudos to the Republicans who faced down Trump — and shame on those who haven’t

A man speaks in front of an American flag.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) is leaving office rather than continuing to defend his constituents against President Trump’s attacks.
(Brian Blanco / Getty Images)

To the editor: Because of President Trump, it will be difficult for me to ever use the words “Republican” and “courage” in the same sentence ever again (“How Trump is purging and purifying the GOP,” July 7). I disagree with Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on a number of issues, but I admire their courage in facing down Trump. I will never understand why Mike Johnson, Marco Rubio and other Trump sycophants can’t see what is so clear to so many of us: Trump is a coward, a bully and a narcissist. While still in Congress, Cheney said it perfectly when she told her fellow Republicans: “There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.”

Dan Cunha, Anaheim

