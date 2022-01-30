Letters to the Editor: Why the fear of discussing LGBTQ history in Florida schools, Gov. DeSantis?

To the editor: Why might Republican politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis champion revisionist history and support a bill banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools?

More and more, they seem to win elections by pandering to voters — especially parents of schoolkids — who want to bury the sordid histories of discrimination inflicted by their favored political parties and religions.

Their overarching concern: Learning about this country’s historic subjugation of women, Blacks and LGBTQ persons might lead to thorny questions about persisting discriminatory policies.

If nothing else, DeSantis appreciates one pertinent history lesson: Those who control the past control the future.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.

..

To the editor: LZ Granderson’s column was superb.

As a Cal State Fullerton lecturer with a doctorate in history from USC, I have taught lessons on LGBTQ history to thousands of college students in Orange County for many years now, and their most common reaction to learning this material is, “Why haven’t I learned any of this before?” I have not received a single complaint.

For some students, seeing themselves in history can be a matter of life and death.

Craig Loftin, Long Beach