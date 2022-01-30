Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Why the fear of discussing LGBTQ history in Florida schools, Gov. DeSantis?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Brandon, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Brandon, Fla., on Nov. 18, 2021.
(Associated Press)
To the editor: Why might Republican politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis champion revisionist history and support a bill banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools?

More and more, they seem to win elections by pandering to voters — especially parents of schoolkids — who want to bury the sordid histories of discrimination inflicted by their favored political parties and religions.

Their overarching concern: Learning about this country’s historic subjugation of women, Blacks and LGBTQ persons might lead to thorny questions about persisting discriminatory policies.

If nothing else, DeSantis appreciates one pertinent history lesson: Those who control the past control the future.

Kendra Strozyk, Cameron Park, Calif.

To the editor: LZ Granderson’s column was superb.

As a Cal State Fullerton lecturer with a doctorate in history from USC, I have taught lessons on LGBTQ history to thousands of college students in Orange County for many years now, and their most common reaction to learning this material is, “Why haven’t I learned any of this before?” I have not received a single complaint.

For some students, seeing themselves in history can be a matter of life and death.

Craig Loftin, Long Beach

