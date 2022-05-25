Letters to the Editor: Republicans are protecting the 2nd Amendment more than 2nd-graders

To the editor: Recently, I received an automated call from my children’s elementary school notifying parents that students and staff were sheltering in place and Newport Beach police officers were present. Turns out a mountain lion wandered into the neighborhood, a situation that was handled quickly. Every student and teacher went home that night to their families.

A few days later in Uvalde, Texas, I imagine a similar phone call was placed. Unlike our incident, 19 children and two teachers did not make it home to their families.

I think everyone would agree that school should never be the place for such violence. And yet, the mass shooting in Uvalde was the 27th school shooting to take place in the U.S. this year.

As a conservative Christian who grew up safely owning guns, I am finally reflecting and asking myself this: Is protecting the 2nd Amendment more important than protecting than the life of a second-grader? While I still support the right to bear arms, I believe we can borrow methods from regulated sectors that deal with other deadly devices. Why is it harder to obtain a driver license in many places than it is to buy a gun, especially now that gun violence has surpassed car crashes as the leading cause of death among teens?

While many of my fellow conservatives fight fervently to protect the unborn, I worry that we are failing to protect kids already on the playground. Along with the majority of Americans, I challenge my elected officials to finally do something about this violent and very preventable epidemic.

I believe it’s time to pass sensible bipartisan legislation requiring more checks for people wishing to own a weapon capable of killing kids like this.

Chase Rigby, Newport Beach

To the editor: In 1968 I walked door to door in Venice campaigning for Hubert Humphrey. He was a tough sell.

Since then I have worked for candidates running for a seat on a local court up to the presidency. I have donated to campaigns from Alaska to Georgia and New Hampshire to California.

Now is the time that every Democratic elected official in the country must fly to Washington and sit on the steps of the Capitol until firearms control legislation is passed.

I am done. I won’t work in another campaign or make another donation until the president signs that legislation.

Paul Lippe, Santa Monica

To the editor: Using the tragedy at Uvalde for political purposes is reprehensible.

While we collectively mourn those killed, our president called for gun control instead of comforting a nation in shock.

I rest my case.

Patrick Kelley, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a senior citizen I am so frustrated, wanting to take some action regarding the evil, unnecessary deaths of those babies recently killed in Texas.

Please publish the names of legislators who have voted against reasonable gun control, regardless of party, religion or how they have contributed to improving our country. And keep publishing them until this madness is controlled.

Aiding and abetting those who murder our children and families by permitting them to have weapons of war is crazy. This must be the litmus test for all voters.

At age 85, I can do something if I have the tool. Please publish these names. I can vote.

Florence Babcock, Westlake Village

To the editor: The rational way to address this country’s gun dilemma is to decide what is the outcome we want — in other words, how many annual deaths by firearms are “acceptable”? Of course, zero would be ideal. Otherwise, look at Japan for guidance.

The U.S. has about 2.5 times Japan’s population. However, in 2014, Japan had six gun deaths, while the U.S. had more than 33,000. Japan’s approach is doable and quite rational.

If that approach is too difficult to fathom right now, look at what the United Kingdom or Norway or Australia did after those countries experienced horrific shootings. In the U.S., we are just wasting precious time and lives wringing our hands, offering thoughts and prayers, and inviting the next senseless shooting.

Margaret Johnson, Los Angeles

To the editor: I’m so tired of voters saying they don’t know how to stop gun violence. Well, here’s an idea: Vote Republicans out of office. It’s simple.

Mary Jones, Los Angeles

To the editor: When you look in the mirror, believe it. The once-proud party of small government and law and order is now the party of white nationalism and military hardware for all.

This is who they (and we) are.

William Seaton, Sherman Oaks