Letters to the Editor: Carbon capture is an excuse to burn more fossil fuels. Don’t do it

To the editor: While there may be a place for carbon capture technology in certain industries, the fossil fuel industry is not one of them. We know the solution for stopping the emissions from oil drilling, and it’s quite simple: Stop drilling for oil. (“California hopes to fight global warming by pumping CO2 underground. Some call it a ruse,” July 25)

If capturing the carbon dioxide emitted from the Elk Hills natural gas power plant near Bakersfield would be equivalent to taking 300,000 cars off the road, then let’s close that power plant.

We need to be laser-focused on ending our dependence on oil and gas by decarbonizing the electric grid, transportation and housing, not extending the life of the fossil fuel industry.

Catherine Ronan, Los Angeles

To the editor: As a strong environmentalist but not an extremist, I support the carbon capture and storage projects, with the proviso that we negotiate the plan of action when one or more components of the projects fails or performs below specifications.

Because for sure there will be failures, and we don’t want to negotiate under the pressure of unwanted, dangerous ongoing emissions and pollution.

Jeff Warner, Los Angeles

To the editor: Has the Aliso Canyon methane leak faded from memory after only six years? You cannot store a gas under pressure underground. It will leak out.

This is dumb. Don’t do this.

Bruce Potter, Long Beach

To the editor: More insanity in the name of saving the environment.

Build pipelines from coastal power plants to bring stack emissions to the Central Valley? Use electricity, much of it generated by fossil plants themselves, to run the pumps to pressurize the emissions for burial?

The simple answer to global warming is cheap clean electricity, with a mixture of renewables and, yes, nuclear energy.

Martin Mach, Venice

