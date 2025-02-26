Letters to the Editor: Trump tried to humiliate a four-star general. Why he failed

Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, then the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to reporters at the Pentagon last April.

To the editor: Imagine you are a general in the U.S. military and that you are fired by your president because of your views on race, equality and protected rights in the United States Constitution. (“Trump fires chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two other military officers,” Feb. 21)

Air Force General Charles Q. “CQ” Brown served this nation for more than 40 years. His father wasn’t wealthy enough to pay a podiatrist who said he had bone spurs, keeping him from serving in the Vietnam War.

Brown was fired by President Trump abruptly on Friday and given no reason for his dismissal. Think about that: A four-star general wasn’t even afforded the dignity of an explanation of why he was being fired.

Brown wasn’t merely fired; he was meant to be humiliated as well. But on that point, the president clearly failed, because little men cannot humiliate those who served with honor and sacrificed for their country.

Michal Betz, Wichita, Kan.

To the editor: The firings of Brown and Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti fulfill Trump’s goal of what he sees as reversing the diversity hiring people of color and women who are not really qualified for their roles, despite their expertise and experience.

As Brown commented in 2020, “I can’t fix centuries of racism in our country, nor can I fix decades of discrimination that may have impacted members of our Air Force.”

As this administration seeks to end programs that support diversity, equity and inclusion in schools, businesses and organizations, the result will return this country to pre-civil rights struggles that so many gave their lives for. This calls for resistance to racist policies and practices that align with Trump’s values as he exercises power to silence opposition and protest. This country is diverse, but equity is an unrealized goal.

One’s commitment to “justice for all” is unconditional. Tell that to Trump.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

To the editor: Trump has fired more military leaders, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If we do not stand up to him right now, it may be too late before he runs over the Constitution and actually takes over the whole government.

He has already failed to comply with court orders. He doesn’t care what a judge decides.

Let your front pages show the danger we are in right now and demand that anyone elected to the Senate and House act before it is too late.

Leonard Zivitz, Fullerton