Letters to the Editor: How is Rick Caruso ‘earning’ Latino support?

To the editor: We have reached a monumentally strange place when a front-page column praises a billionaire mayoral candidate for bothering to show up in Latino communities. Taking pictures with people on the street and eating food — these are apparently now signs of genuine investment in the Latino community.

I don’t know what columnist Gustavo Arellano credits as “earning.” Earning, to me, would have been to invest some of his billions in helping the communities who he hopes will hand him power — feeding them, housing them, showing real care and concern for their everyday lives.

Now he’s waiting for a crown before he demonstrates he can get things done.

Mishka Michon, Pasadena

To the editor: Arellano’s column was terrific, as usual. However, Caruso’ opponent is Black, and anti-Black bigotry cannot be ignored. This, of course, was documented in the infamous recording of three City Council members in a racist conversation.

I live in Sylmar, which is about 80% Latinx. In the past week, two canvassers working for Caruso have come to my door. I asked about the speculation that they are paid pretty well, but they refused to confirm this. Bass, of course, cannot afford this.

The South Gate resident quoted by Arellano who thought he could vote for Caruso is representative of the woefully uninformed American voter. I say this as a retired high school social studies teacher who is depressed over the intellectual state of the electorate.

Bob Lentz, Sylmar

To the editor: To any Latino considering voting for Caruso, I would offer these thoughts, albeit from a non-Latino:

Not only is Caruso trying to buy your vote, he’s also attempting to buy everyone else’s as well, with his $53-million ad campaign. It’s a combination of saccharin regarding his background, misrepresentations about his accomplishments and attacks on Bass.

This is safe for Caruso because, unlike Bass who has spent most of her adult life in public service, he has never held elective office nor had to take responsibility for any controversial public policy.

Thomas Bailey, Long Beach