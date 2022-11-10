Letters to the Editor: California liberals bought Teslas and created Elon Musk. Oops

To the editor: I’ve owned four Teslas — the initial 2009 Roadster, two Model S sedans and currently a Model 3. Yes, I’ve helped Elon Musk become the richest man on the planet. (“Elon Musk mistook Twitter for the real world,” Opinion, Nov. 8)

Now, with his ownership of Twitter, I and the rest of the world watch as he uses his wealth to promote hate, disparage folks who disagree with his self-serving politics, and do great damage to ethical society.

If only Musk and other moguls could use their wealth, ingenuity and intelligence to benefit the planet we all inhabit.

I have owned my last Tesla. I’ve done my share to contribute to the Musk empire. My next electric vehicle will be anything but a Tesla.

Michael Schneider, Laguna Beach

..

To the editor: Musk, Musk, Musk — that’s all we read about. (Move over Donald Trump.)

Isn’t it ironic that California liberals rushed to buy Teslas in order to save the planet, only to make Musk the richest man in the world? Now they are learning that he is, and maybe always was, a far-right conspiracy monger.

While he can’t run for president, because he really was born in Africa, Musk apparently hopes to turn everyone everywhere to his way of thinking through Twitter. Just wait — he’ll probably be pushing far-right candidates on us in the next election.

Bill Weber, La Cañada Flintridge