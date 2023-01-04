Letters to the Editor: ‘Nepo babies’ get a lot more than a foot in the door

To the editor: I loved Robin Abcarian’s column about “nepo babies,” but I wish she had dug a bit deeper.

The children of the famous and powerful get more than a foot in the door, which Abcarian notes is a lot more than most others get. They also get movie roles, TV roles, production jobs, public relations jobs and recording contracts, to name a few.

After 30 years in business, I laugh when I see a famous last name in the credits, as I know from whence they came. These people often skip the mail room and “get a desk” immediately. They are no different than silver-spoon babies. They are not to be scorned.

Yes, they are entitled, but wouldn’t we all like to be?

Michele Martin, Los Angeles

To the editor: Nepotism is ubiquitous. There is no profession and no place in the entire world where nepotism doesn’t exist. It’s more noticeable among celebrities because they’re more exposed to the world.

Let’s be honest, there is no level playing field when merit is no longer a criterion and everything is based on nepotism and politicking.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

To the editor: Abcarian’s column on “nepo babies” really resonated with me. From now on, I will not eat at restaurants that have been in the same family for generations.

Joe Kevany, Mount Washington