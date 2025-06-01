Letters to the Editor: As July 4th approaches, Orange County preserve requires fire-preventing action

To the editor: The Randall Preserve is a decidedly mixed blessing to the community ( “After 27 years fighting to change oil field into massive Orange County nature preserve, initial plans released,” May 23). The birds and four-legged neighbors are welcome, but the many illegal campers constitute a serious threat of wildfires. The overlapping jurisdictions of city, county and fire district complicate responsibility for public safety. Further, the Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority that now holds title to the property does not yet have control over it because Aera Energy, the oil company responsible for cleanup of the property, still controls it. Aera Energy is not evicting trespassers nor even stopping camping.

The California fire marshal has now designated the area of the Randall Preserve, and the adjacent homes and businesses, a moderate fire risk. We anticipate increased homeowners’ insurance costs. Within the past couple of weeks, a wildfire started on the Randall Preserve and spread to Orange County’s Talbert Park area before it was put out. Fortunately, there was no wind to spread it to our homes. We are acutely aware that July 4th is just weeks away and that fireworks, as well as campfires, can trigger wildfires.

I urge all parties, especially Aera Energy, to eject the campers and keep trespassers out before we suffer a real tragedy.

Advertisement

Kenneth Smith, Costa Mesa