Letters to the Editor: America is polarized because the right doesn’t accept reality

Supporters of former President Trump are seen in front of Trump Tower in New York on March 17.

To the editor: In addressing political polarization, columnist Jean Guerrero recommends that we have “more faith in our ability to connect with the other.” The implication is that chasms can be bridged between Democrats and Republicans. “The only other options,” she writes, “are national divorce or civil war.”

Guerrero also acknowledges, “The two sides are not equally situated — Republicans have moved farther to the right than Democrats have to the left, and right-wing extremists are the most likely to embrace violence.”

She cites other differences, but fails to point out the biggest: The former president attempted to overthrow the 2020 election, and he still has a lot of support. Many members of Congress, all Republicans, voted against certifying President Biden’s victory. Just last month, a Republican lawmaker actually proposed a national divorce.

As there is no common ground between arsonists and firefighters, a constructive conversation is not possible between those who value democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law, and those who do not.

Guerrero’s aspiration is noble, but her effort will fail as long as members of one tribe do not accept the principles on which the nation is governed.

Mike Diehl, Glendale

To the editor: In Guerrero’s column, I found a long discussion about polarization but no solution other than the obvious — we all need to be more open-minded and tolerant. Let me suggest a solution.

How about eliminating the ability for voters to register with a political party?

We create the polarization ourselves by self-declaration. We should not think of ourselves as a Democrat or a Republican. We are free to vote progressively or conservatively on any issue or candidate.

Of course, Congress would never allow this because we all would be thinking more about the election issues than what political party we subscribe to.

Dwight Abbott, Palos Verdes Estates

To the editor: Guerrero acknowledges that “right-wing extremists are the most likely to embrace violence.”

Most likely? According to the Anti-Defamation League, in 2022 100% of extremism-tied murders were committed by right-wing extremists.

Don’t ask me to “see them as equals.”

Cynthia Carle, Los Angeles

To the editor: I applaud the effort by Guerrero to reverse polarity on the Democratic and Republican acrimony machine.

I cannot say how this wild ride of Mr. Toad’s got started, but I know it is a lot harder getting off than it was getting on. Thanks to Guerrero for trying to light the path away from this collision that is taking place in our society.

Paul Skophammer, Malibu

