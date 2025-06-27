Letters to the Editor: The climate outrage is right here. Our leaders just aren’t listening

To the editor: I write letters daily — to my representatives, to the editors, to my friends and family — trying to explain the inconvenient truth and the threat therein ( “Heat domes, wildfires, floods and drought. Where’s the outrage?,” June 26). My representatives are nearly completely deaf to the issue. Sens. Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff won’t hear it, Rep. Mike Levin seemingly does his best to ignore it, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner appears willfully ignorant, state Sen. Catherine Blakespear does not make it a priority, and Carlsbad Councilmember Melanie Burkholder impatiently listens to what’s been written off as a “liberal” cause.

The Los Angeles Times acknowledges that a lot of its readers are interested in climate change. The outrage is here, at the level of the individual. We desperately want a leader of the people who will actually lead. Where do I sign up?

Gregg Ferry, Carlsbad

..

To the editor: Most people are more aware of political cycles than they are of the global carbon cycle, so it is no wonder that attention is pulled by the cult of personality. That’s intentional: a well-documented manipulation of media. The narrative of the strongman is an appealing bedtime story — it helps us sleep at night by taking away our own responsibility. “Don’t worry, you will never have to vote again, I’ve got you,” he says, feeding us into a furnace.

Planetary physics can be scary because it’s so big and complex, but it’s also extremely hopeful if you stop to think about it. The only thing at risk when the world transitions to renewable energy is monopoly. Growth requires and includes a complex diversity of stakeholders invested in healthy outcomes. We all need a seat at the table.

Pam Brennan, Newport Beach