Letters to the Editor: Even if strikes were successful, that doesn’t mean Iran’s nuclear ambitions are gone

To the editor: Multiple things can be true at the same time. Our Air Force personnel may have been very brave and executed their mission flawlessly, our massive bombs may have worked perfectly and the underground facility at Fordo may have been obliterated, but still that does not mean Iran’s nuclear program was destroyed and it certainly doesn’t mean its nuclear ambitions have ended ( “U.S. strikes crippled Iran’s nuclear program, Israeli analysis finds,” June 25).

Satellite imagery showed a massive convoy of trucks going in and out of Fordo just days before the strikes. Were they there to change the drapes? It seems impossible the facility could have been moved in a day, but 900 pounds of radioactive dust? If it was packed to go, even Amazon could have delivered that. And speaking of radiation, where is it?

Ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions? Did Pearl Harbor end America’s will to fight World War II?

It is truly no insult to the Air Force to say they may have destroyed Fordo but not saved the world. Israel’s strategy to bring us into the war by bombing first mirrors that of General Turgidson in “Dr. Strangelove.” Let’s hope our apparently successful demolition of the mountain laboratory doesn’t mirror the ending of that movie.

Gary Davis, Los Angeles